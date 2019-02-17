Mumbai Crime: 2000 kg of adulterated paneer seized in Nalasopara

crime

The Palghar district SP Gaurav Singh and his special squad conducted a raid at various manufacturing unit near Chinchavti and Kanman area on Wednesday and seized 2000 kg of adulterated paneer. The police have also that the chemicals and several other types of powders used to make the adulterated paneer were seized.

Though police have now seized adulterated paneer and the owner of the dairy is also arrested, the FDA assures that the adulterated paneer doesn't affect the health who had consumed it. However, the adulterated paneer is found to be manufactured at the unhygienic condition. The officials have said that a sample of adulterated paneer has been sent for the test.

In another raid conducted at "Ajay Dairy" situated in Kaman area, the police and the FDA team have seized 1499 kg Paneer, but all the paneer is being fabricated in the garbage area.

However, the name of the substance used to degrade the paneer was not disclosed by the owner. As a result, the FDA ordered to shut down the dairy, till the further instruction. Further investigation is on.

