Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old security guard held for molesting COVID-19 patient

A 21-year-old security guard has been arrested by the Kurar police for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old woman COVID-19 patient in a private COVID hospital in Pathanwadi, Malad East.

According to police sources, the accused Suraj Kochewad was pursuing of B Com. However, as colleges had shut down due to the pandemic, he was working as a security guard in the hospital since last four months.

The incident took place around 2.30 am victim when the accused went inside the ward and tried to rape the victim. However, she immediately pressed the ‘Emergency bell button’ alerting the hospital staff.

According to sources, the accused came inside the ward under the pretext of drinking water. The victim tested positive and was admitted five days back.

“We have booked and arrested him under Sections 354 and 452 of IPC. He was produced before the court on Friday where he has sent to one-day police custody,” said senior inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe from Kurar police station.

