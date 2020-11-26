Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old burglar caught after his auto overturns

A 23-year-old house burglar was caught by Kurar police after the autorickshaw he was travelling in overturned near Shantaram Talao at Kandivli (East) on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Javed Zaheer Khan. His associate Hitesh Sharma managed to escape from the spot.

On Tuesday night, the Kurar police had intensified patrolling in the wake of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniversary. The accused noticed the cops and tried to flee but his auto overturned. The cops caught Khan, but Sharma escaped.

The police recovered the material that Khan used to break shutters and locks and on further interrogation, he revealed that multiple cases have been registered against him in Bangur Nagar and Malwani.

He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and further investigation is underway.

