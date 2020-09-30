Mumbai Crime: Burglars break into liquor shop in Kalyan, flee with alcohol worth Rs 68,000

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Sunday morning, when Atul Jadhav, owner of Rohit wine shop in Kalyan's Subhash Chowk, reached his store, he found the shutter broken and several bottles missing. Jadhav immediately approached the police and filed a complaint against unknown persons.

In his complaint to Mahatma Phule police, Jadhav claimed that 48 bottles of McDowell's whiskey, 48 bottles of Royal Stag whiskey, 48 of Imperial Blue whiskey and two boxes of DSP Black whiskey were stolen from the shop. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the police have registered a case in the matter.

"We will be collecting the CCTV footage and other details from the shop and other areas to trace the accused," a police official said. Cops said that burglars broke into the liquor store and fled with alcohol worth Rs 68,000 on Saturday night.

According to police officials, there has been a rise in the number of thefts and break-ins during the lockdown period, especially when the stores are shut. "We suspect that the culprits are thieves or those who have been rendered jobless during the lockdown and are trying to get some cash and liquor," an officer said.

