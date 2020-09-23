Shocking! Man abandons wife because 'she is fat'; complaint filed

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 24-year-old woman from Gujarat's Ahmedabad filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws alleging physical and mental harassment. In her complaint, the woman claimed that her husband told her that he doesn't like her as she is fat.

According to Ahmedabad Mirror, the woman who has been married for three years said that her husband began harassing her with his constant taunts on her weight. The incident came to light after the woman filed a case with Mahila West police against her husband and in-laws. The woman married Vasna resident Lalit (name changed) in 2017.

The woman said that the first six months of her marriage were blissful. However, her husband constantly started taunting her saying he doesn't like her as she is fat. The husband said that his parents pressurised him into marrying her.

The wife also stated that Lalit allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from Maya to buy a new home. Nearly a month ago, the woman was once again thrown out of the house. She later filed a complaint with Mahila West police station.

