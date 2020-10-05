Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old woman arrested with 109 gram cocaine worth Rs 11 lakh

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The unit 7 of Mumbai Police's crime branch arrested a 24-year-old woman with 109 gram cocaine worth Rs 11 lakh. According to police officials, the arrested accused, identified as Manjusha Singh, came to Mumbai a year ago and lived in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi.

The accused woman worked in a beauty parlour in the same area, reports Hindustan Times. The woman came in contact with a wanted drug peddler when she was in dire need of money and the peddler convinced her to work for him, an officer said.

The woman delivered drugs twice on the directions of the drug peddler and got Rs 10,000 per consignment. However, the accused was not aware about the person to whom she delivered the narcotics to, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, inspector Manish Shridhankar laid a trap and arrested Manjusha on Friday evening. The accused woman was brought to the unit office where she confessed to being active in the racket for three to four months, said Shridhankar. Later, she was produced before a court and was remanded in police custody till Monday.

The suspect who gave the cocaine to Manjusha is still wanted and a police team has been looking for him. In the last few days, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested over a dozen drug peddlers in order to curb the drug menace in the city.

As smuggling of cocaine, heroin and hashish has reduced during the lockdown, consumption of synthetic drugs has increased in the city, a crime branch officer said.

