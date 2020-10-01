Mumbai Crime: Drug peddler arrested with MD worth Rs 14.40 lakh from Goregaon

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Pixabay

The Mumbai Crime Branch unit on Monday arrested a 22-year-old drug peddler from Goregaon (East) and seized 480 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 14.40 lakh from his possession. According to police officials, the accused, identified as Noor Mohammed Mehmood Khan, is a resident of Kurla (West).

Also Read: No truth in clean chit to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, says NCB

Acting on a tip-off about a person delivering drugs in Film City area, officers of unit 10 laid a trap and nabbed Khan as soon as he came around 9:20 pm on Monday, reports Hindustan Times.

Police inspector Vinay Ghorpade of unit 10 said Khan has several past cases of assault registered against him at Ghatkopar police station. A few days ago, unit 9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a food delivery boy Usman Ali Shaikh with 139 grams of MD worth Rs 5.56 lakh from Oshiwara area.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

On September 24, Crime Branch's unit 9 in charge, Inspector Nandkumar Gopale, received information that a person would be coming to sell MD in Oshiwara. They lay a trap and arrested a 40-year-old man who posed as the employee of a popular food delivery start-up to deliver drugs to models and struggling actors.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Unit 9 said, "We have arrested Usman Anwali Sheikh, 40, a resident of Jogeshwari (W). He has been produced in court and is in police custody till September 28. The value of the seized drug is Rs 5.56 lakh."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news