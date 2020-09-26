Mumbai Crime: Man poses as food delivery start-up staffer to deliver drugs

The Crime Branch has arrested a 40-year-old man who used to pose as the employee of a popular food delivery start-up, to deliver drugs to models and struggling actors. The cops have recovered 139 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth over Rs 5.50 lakh from his possession, which he was to deliver to a customer. Crime Branch unit 9 had received reliable information that a drug peddler would be coming near Mega Mall, Oshiwara. Officials are now trying to find the source of the MD and to whom it was to be delivered.

On September 24, Crime Branch's unit 9 in charge, Inspector Nandkumar Gopale received information that a person would be coming to sell MD in Oshiwara. Subsequently, a trap was laid under the leadership of Inspector Sanjeev Gawade."We have arrested Usman Anwali Sheikh, 40, a resident of Jogeshwari (W). He has been produced in court, and is in police custody till September 28. The value of the seized drug is Rs 5.56 lakh," said an officer from Unit 9. An offence has been registered in Oshiwara police station.

Inspector Gopale said, "The accused was wearing a uniform of the food delivery start-up when we arrested him. Further investigations are on."

