Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old woman patient molested by ward boy in hospital

The Dindoshi police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old ward boy for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old woman patient, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment of piles.

According to police sources, the victim was admitted to Sai Krupa Hospital on Ranisati Marg in Malad East on last Wednesday and after the operation, she was shifted to a private room.

When she was alone in the room, the accused took advantage of the situation and went to her room. On the pretext of administering an injection and dressing the wound, the accused molested the victim.

She revealed the incident to her husband the next day, following which her family complained to the hospital management. The victim’s family also filed a complaint with Dindoshi police on Friday after the woman was discharged from the hospital. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mukesh Parjpati (30), went to the victim's room without informing the hospital staff and molested the victim on the pretext of applying ointment on her wounds. The family members also demanded action against the hospital management.

“We have arrested the accused under Section 354 (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the IPC. He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody, a police officer said.

Dr Sanjiv, ICU registrar at Sai Krupa Hospital, told Mid-day, “Mukesh had been working with the hospital for many years and till date there has not been any complaint against him. However, the hospital authorities will be able to provide more information.”

