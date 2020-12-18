Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle constable arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl

The Mumbai Police arrested a constable for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl from the suburbs. The police officials said that the constable, attached to Vile Parle police station, allegedly called the girl, a class VIII student, to his home where he committed the offence.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the victim, who lives in his neighbourhood, was outside her house when he called her. The constable let her go after warning her not to talk to anyone about the incident. "The girl knows the cop; their families are acquainted. He committed the offence when his wife and other family members were not at home," a police officer said.

Although the girl did not say anything about the incident to her parents at that time, they learnt about it when someone from the neighbourhood informed them. When the girl's parents took her into confidence, she revealed the entire incident to them. Following this, they lodged a complaint against the accused.

Later, the accused was arrested after a case was registered late on Monday evening. On Tuesday, he was produced in Vikhroli court and was remanded to police custody. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections for outrage modesty, assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation and under sections of the POCSO Act.

The zonal deputy commissioner has submitted a report about the accused cop to the department. He has been suspended from the force and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

