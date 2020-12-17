Mumbai Crime: ACB arrests Charkop cop for demanding Rs 40,000 and whiskey as bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recently arrested a sub-inspector, attached to the Charkop police station, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 along with a bottle of whiskey. The officer accepted Rs 20,000 of the demanded amount, an ACB official said.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the officer, identified as Bharat Dhembre (39), had sought bribe to return the complainant's mobile phone and not include his father's name in a criminal offence. The complainant's firm had got a Clean-Up Marshal contract from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to levy fines against those found without masks.

Also Read: TV actor arrested for duping elderly in other states by posing as cop

An ACB official said that some employees of the contractor's firm took action against a man in Kandivli West. The man landed up at the contractor's place and created a ruckus on December 11. An argument led to a scuffle between the person, the contractor and his two brothers, with the former sustaining injuries, for which he approached the police.

Later, Charkop police arrested the contractor and his brothers, seized their phones and the CCTV DVR machine. After securing bail in the matter, the contractor visited the police station to get back the mobile phones and DVR machine. However, Dhembre allegedly demanded bribe to return the articles.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news