Woman contracts sexually transmitted disease, files complaint against husband

A 36-year-old woman from Gujarat’s Vejalpur filed a police complaint against her husband for allegedly transferring to her an STD which he contracted due to his extra-marital affairs.

The complainant is a homemaker and her husband an interior designer. The woman alleged that many times her husband would leave home in the morning and not return until late in the night.

She also accused her in-laws of mentally and physically harassing her and taunting her on her dark complexion, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

Her husband threw her out of their home in 2018 but later things were resolved and they started living separately at a different location. During the lockdown, they came back home and started living with her in-laws. It was then when she noticed that her husband takes some medicines without informing her about it.

Later, the complainant noticed that she has started developing rashes over her body, for which her husband asked her to have the same medicines he was taking. After examination it was found that the medication was to treat herpes.

