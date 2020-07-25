Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old man arrested for sodomising eight-year-old boy in Dharavi

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the Dharavi Police on Thursday for sodomising and threatening an eight-year-old boy. The boy was playing near his house on Wednesday afternoon when the man, identified as Murugan lured him with goodies and took him to a secluded place near his home, where he sodomised him.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, when the child screamed in pain, the man threatened to kill him. A passer-by saw the boy being assaulted and raised an alarm after which Murugan fled the spot but did not return to his home. The child was initially scared to tell his parents about the incident, when he complained of severe pain in his private parts that night. But after his father consoled him, the boy told him about the incident.

The boy’s family immediately approached Dharavi Police station and registered a complaint. During the investigation, it was found that Murugan committed the crime. "We activated network of informers who helped us in arresting the accused from Sion on Thursday," said Senior Inspector Ramesh Nangare. "Murugan will go undergo COVID-19 test after which he will be produced in court" he added.

Dharavi had been a hotspot for COVID-19 cases as thousands of patients were reported from Asia's biggest slum. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police made arrangements to control the pandemic and ensure least public activity in the area. This had benefitted cops in reducing crime against women and children.

"Due to close surveillance and police presence, crime has lowered in the Dharavi area, especially theft, robbery and molestation cases," said Ramesh Nanagare. "There were cases of molestation of child abuse but, accused were known to the victim or close to family" he added.

