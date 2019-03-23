Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old woman arrested for killing her newborn daughter

crime

The 16-day-old girl had gone missing from the first floor of her parents' house when her mother Sama Ansari (25) went downstairs for some work

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly killing her 16-day-old daughter here, police said. The incident had taken place Tuesday at Sundar Kamla Nagar in Sion, Central Mumbai, an official said. The 16-day-old girl had gone missing from the first floor of her parents' house when her mother Sama Ansari (25) went downstairs for some work, he said.



A complaint was lodged by the newborn baby's father at the Sion police station following which a case of kidnapping

under IPC section 363 was registered, the official said. On Wednesday midnight, the girl's body was found on

the rear side of her residence, following which a case of murder after kidnapping was registered, he said.



During the investigation, the police grew suspicious about Ansari and grilled her, he said, adding she was later arrested. However, the motive behind the murder was not yet known.

An officer said that it might be a heat of the moment what she did. We didn't ask for police custody as she is not keeping well and we didn't interrogate her or question her. We requested the court to grant her jail custody and to give her permission to complete her treatment in hospital,"



While talking to Mid-Day Saurabh Tripathi DCP zone 4 said, "We have arrested her mother and the investigation is underway."

With inputs from PTI

