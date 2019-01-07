Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old man booked for molesting sister-in-law in Thane

crime

Representational picture

A 26-year-old man from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked for allegedly molesting his sister-in-law, police said Monday.

The woman in her complaint stated that she was living in her mother-in-law's home as her husband was bedridden following a paralytic attack and was being nursed there, said an official.

At her mother-in-law's home, the accused made sexual advances towards her, the victim said in her complaint. "After the victim rejected his overtures, the accused assaulted her ailing husband. She was molested by the accused when she intervened.

Neighbours rushed in and saved the couple," he said. The woman filed a complaint with MFC police station in Kalyan Sunday evening following which the man was booked, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

