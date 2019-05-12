Mumbai Crime: 27-year-old jeweler found murdered in Malad

crime

The deceased identified as Nitesh Himmatlal Soni was found dead in a pool of blood at his residence in Malad East

Pic courtesy/Hanif Patel

A 27-year-old jeweller was found murdered on Saturday in his workshop in Malad East. The deceased identified as Nitesh Himmatlal Soni resided in a duplex house at Khot Kuwan road near Ranisati Marg Road in Malad East. While his residence was on the ground floor, he used the first floor for his workshop.

The Dindoshi police received a call from the police control room in the evening and they rushed to the spot to recover Nitesh Himmatla Soni's dead body. The deceased had an injury mark on the left side of his chest below and was found in his pool of blood.

The body was sent for an autopsy to Sidharth Nagar hospital in Goregaon and a murder case against an unknown person was registered by the police. During the investigation, it was revealed that the murder took place on the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased was into jewellery making business and was alone during the incident as his family was out on vacation to their native place.

According to the police, the main intention of the accused was robbery but how much jewellery was robbed is yet to be ascertained. The accused allegedly used a sharp object as the murder weapon, robbed the deceased and fled the crime scene. A police officer said, "We are checking the CCTV footage which is installed in the workshop and in the nearby locality. We are sure the accused would be caught shortly."

Recent murder cases

