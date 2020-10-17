Mumbai Crime: 27-year-old kills friend over sharing money for food

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his friend over money issues in Thane's Kasarvadavali on Thursday. Police officials said the duo, working as housekeeping staff, had a fight over sharing money for lunch and dinner, during which the accused allegedly assaulted the victim and fled.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the victim, identified as Raju Patel (26), worked at Sai Nath Society near Haware City on Ghodbunder Road along with the accused Ashu Burman and another friend Prem Waghmare (26). Patel and Burman had an altercation as Patel did not return the money he had borrowed from the accused.

Patel allegedly also refused to share lunch money, a police officer said. During the fight, Burman picked up a rod and started assaulting Patel. While Waghmare intervened and stopped Burman, by then Patel was already unconscious. Burman then fled from the spot and Waghmare took Patel to a hospital.

Kasarvadavali police officers said, "All three of them live on the streets. Patel has fought with the accused several times over money. We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Burman and are searching for him."

