Mumbai Crime: Man steals jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh from Bandra businessman

The police arrested the accused, who has been identified as Uday Yadav, from a village in Jharkhand, using the antecedents provided to his employer

Representational Pictured

A 28-year-old man was arrested for having stolen gold and diamond jewellery worth RS 26 lakh from his employer. The accused had fled the city after committing the crime on March 17.

The police arrested the accused, who has been identified as Uday Yadav, from a village in Jharkhand, using the antecedents provided to his employer. The complainant, 53-year-businessman, Nadir Irani, had gone with his family when the crime was committed at his Cliff Tower flat on Mount Mary Road, Bandra (West).

A report in the Times of India quotes Bandra police senior inspector Pandit Thakare as having stated, "Yadav was caught with the help of the antecedents he had provided his employer." The police also arrested 41-year-old Bharat Jain, an Andheri (West)-based jeweller who bought the stolen jewellery from yadav.

However, the police are yet to recover the stolen goods. The TOI report also quotes a police officer as having added, "Yadav claimed he had handed over the valuables to the jeweller, but Jain denied knowing Yadav." Both jain and Yadav, will be held in police custody till April 13th.

Also Read: Pune: Thief Steals Rs 2.50L Cash From Ex-Prez Pratibha Patil's Cousin's House, Leaves Jewellery

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates