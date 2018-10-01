Mumbai Crime: 29-year-old man busted for running a fake call centre

crime

After Giri's arrest, police started searching for Shastri's name and on Thursday he was arrested and produced in court, where court remanded him in police custody till October 3

Representational image

A 29-year-old man was arrested by Cuffe Parade office from Noida, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly running a fake call centre racket from Delhi. The accused has been identified as Jaideep Shastri, who used to pretend as a customer executive from an online job site and used to lure victims for jobs in a nationalised bank. According to the police, 24-year-old woman Jyoti Chaudhary registered a case at Cuffe Parade police station in which she alleged that she had uploaded her resume on a different job website.

Since 2017, Jyoti started receiving a call from the accused i.e. Jaideep, who used to pretend himself as an executive from a job site and told her that she has been selected for a senior post at a Mumbai based nationalised bank. The accused used to demand money from her as processing fees and took Rs 1.21 lakh rupees from her.

But later on Jyoti found out that she was being cheated and filed a police complaint and a case was registered under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code and section 66D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Sources also revealed that during the investigation police found that the accused running a fake call centre, where around 15 people were working and they used to cheat people across India in the name of jobs. The Cuffe Parade police earlier in July arrested Devrushi Sharma 24, from Uttar Pradesh. Sharma’s bank account was used for an online cash transaction.

During the second week of September, police also arrested Vikrant Giri 25, a resident of Noida. However, Giri used to arrange bank accounts on which the cash was used to transfer by the victims. A share was taken by Giri and Sharma on monthly basis.

After Giri's arrest, police started searching for Shastri's name and on Thursday he was arrested and produced in court, where court remanded him in police custody till October 3. Investigators are now trying to trace the syndicate of this operation on how many more people could be involved in this racket.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates