Mumbai Crime: 3 arrested for leaking Social Science paper to eight students

Within 10 hours of registering a case in the matter and investigating it, the cops arrested three people for their involvement in leaking the History-Political Science Paper 1 (English) of the Social Science section



Officials of the Maharashtra State Board and Principal of MVM Swami Muktanand High School at Veera Desai Road approached the Amboli police station on Monday and narrated the incident of a suspected paper leak case that took place on March 19. Within 10 hours of registering a case in the matter and investigating it, the cops arrested three people for their involvement in leaking the History-Political Science Paper 1 (English) of the Social Science section and charging students money for the same. After being produced in court, they were remanded in police custody till March 23. Police sources said that all the eight students who bought the papers from the accused would be interrogated further.

While appearing for the paper on March 19, three students were spotted looking into a cell phone. This made the exam supervisor suspicious and she immediately confiscated the phone. However, she handed it over to the principal and got busy with the exam work. Later, when the cell phone was checked, four pages of the question paper were recovered from it. On enquiring, the students said that they had formed a group on Instagram and through that they had shared the paper, which was later deleted.

On being interrogated, the students revealed the name of four others. Further enquiry led the cops to Anwar-ul Hasan, 21, who is a Mumbai Central resident and an engineering student. Hasan's interrogation revealed the names of two others — Firoz Abdul Majid Khan and Imran Shaikh — who played important roles in leaking the paper. As Firoz is the vice principal of Kids Paradise School in Mumbra and also runs Brilliant Classes in Ambernath, he managed to get hold of the paper around 9.15 am and sent the same to Hasan and Imran on WhatsApp. They then shared it on the students' group.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior police officer said they have learnt about the involvement of a fourth person in the case, Rohit Singh, who teaches at the coaching classes. He further said Hasan's and Imran's role was to look for students who would pay them for getting question papers.

When contacted, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, DCP, said, "The matter is being investigated. We will look into all angles to the case."

