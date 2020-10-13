Mumbai crime: 3 members of 'fatka' gang who robbed commuters of phones arrested

Three members of 'fatka' gang have been arrested by Wadala GRP on Monday. One of the accused Mohammad Bilal Shaikh is a history-sheeter who was previously booked in five cases, including murder.

Senior inspector Rajendra Pal said Shaikh had jumped his parole and had been targeting passengers travelling in a local train.

“25-year-old Omkar Prashant Kulkarni approached us with a complaint that his mobile phone was snatched by fatka gang members near Reay Road when he was travelling in Panvel train at 9:30 am. I immediately sent my detection staff and caught three members of fatka gang,” said Pal.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Bilal Shaikh (25), Allauddin Sallauddin Shaikh (30) and Tareef Sharrab Mandal (27). All of them are the resident of Reay Road area.

When the police team reached Bilal was hiding on the electric pole to target a passenger. “The kingpin is Bilal who was assisted by his two accomplices. Tareef would help Bilal in scaling up the pole to target passengers and Allauddin would collect the cellphone after Bilal hit the passenger glued with the mobile standing near the door on the local train,” added Pal.

“There are five FIRs registered against Bilal at Wadala GRP since 2016. He is a seasoned criminal who is also accused in a murder case. At present he was out on parole but he jumped it. I am writing to the concerned authority to take strict action against him for jumping the parole,” Pal further said.

