Mumbai Crime: 3 men threaten and loot railway passengers at knife point

They pick people from Kalyan railway station and and take them to Lokamany Tilak Terminus railway station and then asked them to wait near railway yard and in meantime another two person come and then they start loot them

Representational picture

Three people from Nagpada have been arrested by the Government Railway Police's (GRP) crime branch unit. The arrested were accused of looting people travelling on long-distance trains. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Chand Khan, 21, Farman Khan, 22 and Din Mohammad Khan, 38.

According to the Samadhan Pawar DCP GRP the accused would target north Indians who travelled in the general compartment (non-reserved compartment) and offer them help in getting a reserved seat, adding that they knew people in the railways who could help them get tickets.

They would pick up people from Kalyan railway station and take them to Lokamany Tilak Terminus Railway station where they would ask them to wait near the railway yard. As they waited, two more people would come to the spot and loot them. An officer said," They used to threaten the passenger with a knife and ask them to give them all their valuables."

Previously, four such cases have been registered, where the perpetrators used the same modus operandi. The Kalyan GRP registered an FIR against unknown personal and formed a team was formed under the crime branch. They then went through CCTV footage installed at the railway station and arrested the accused.

