Search

Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old held for raping minor girl in Oshiwara

Updated: Sep 04, 2019, 08:24 IST | Faizan Khan

According to the police, the incident allegedly happened on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1 in Oshiwara

Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old held for raping minor girl in Oshiwara
Representational picture

The Oshiwara police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old history sheeter for allegedly raping a six-year-old minor girl by luring her with chocolates. The accused, Shohain Ansari, lives in the same area as the girl.

According to the police, the incident allegedly happened on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1. The accused took the child to an isolated place and raped her. "The victim was also threatened with harm if she told anyone about the incident," said a police officer.

"After reaching home, the girl was trembling so the mother asked her what had happened. The child told her everything," the officer said. The family lodged an FIR at Oshiwara police station. Ansari was nabbed a day later.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

oshiwaramumbai crime news

Worst Crime - 17-year-old girl raped and thrown out of window

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK