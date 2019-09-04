Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old held for raping minor girl in Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old history sheeter for allegedly raping a six-year-old minor girl by luring her with chocolates. The accused, Shohain Ansari, lives in the same area as the girl.

According to the police, the incident allegedly happened on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1. The accused took the child to an isolated place and raped her. "The victim was also threatened with harm if she told anyone about the incident," said a police officer.

"After reaching home, the girl was trembling so the mother asked her what had happened. The child told her everything," the officer said. The family lodged an FIR at Oshiwara police station. Ansari was nabbed a day later.

