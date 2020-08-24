Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old hotelier fires at a South Mumbai labourer, gets arrested

The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a hotelier from Pydhonie for allegedly firing his airgun at a labourer and injuring him. According to police officials, the incident took place on Thursday evening when a group of labourers were sitting and drinking under the JJ Flyover near Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Pydhonie.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, one of the labourers identified as Jitendra Kumar Gurup Chand started bleeding when he was hit on his right leg by shrapnel. Chand told the police that he saw three people standing on the second floor of the building where the Noor Mohammadi Hotel is located, with one of them holding an airgun, a police official said.

"In his statement, Chand said the man had pointed his gun at him and asked him to leave the area," a police officer said. After being shot, Chand and others visited JJ Hospital where the shrapnel was removed from his leg.

Two days after the alleged incident, Chand registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person at the Pydhonie police station. Senior inspector Subhash Dudhgaokar, Pydhonie police station said, "We conducted an inquiry and after questioning several people in the building, as per the statement given by Chand, the accused was identified and arrested under the charges of 326 (offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms act."

The accused was later identified as Mohammad Qureshi, a hotelier who lives in Pydhonie. Police investigation revealed that Qureshi was fed up with the constant fights between alcoholics or drug addicts outside his house. This is when he decided to threaten them with his airgun to scare them away, a police officer said.

