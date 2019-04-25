Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old man on run after killing wife, arrested in Ghaziabad

crime

The incident had taken place at Kamlanagar at Wadala East

Representational Image

In an alleged murder case coming to light from Wadala, a 35-year-old man, who was at large after killing his wife over a monetary issue, was arrested by the sleuths of Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Reports claim that the alleged incident happened at Kamlanagar area in Wadala East.

"The accused, Fazhul Rahman Qureshi alias Kaptan Qureshi, had killed his wife Rita Jaiswar (32) by slitting her throat last Saturday over some domestic issue concerning money," a police official said.

"After the murder, he fled from the area. However, police kept an eye on his movement by tracking the location of his mobile. They found that he was moving towards Delhi," Rajendra Sangle, a senior inspector of WTT police station, said.

After a preliminary investigation, Police discovered that the accused travelled via Surat, Vadodara and Meerut. Two teams were sent on his trail- one in railway and another in plane.

"Based on specific information, police nabbed him in Ghaziabad, where he was staying at his relative's residence. He was brought to Mumbai and arrested for the murder of his wife," he said, adding that Qureshi was produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody.

In another similar incident occurred earlier this month, Mohammed Raquib Khan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Khan Gali, allegedly strangulated Ajmatunnisa, 40, while his six daughters and his sister-in-law were asleep. After committing the crime, he called the police control room early on Monday morning to surrender.

The couple got into an argument when Khan demanded to know the name of the man she was allegedly having an affair with. Ajmatunnisa told him she was innocent but Khan punched her in the face and kicked her as well. He then pressed her mouth as she started screaming for help and strangulated her.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates