Mumbai Crime: BJP member held for molestation of 19-year-old girl

The 37-year-old president of BJP ward number 33 allegedly called a girl who stays near his office, on the pretext of a job for her, and touched her inappropriately

Umesh Pande after his arrest

The Malwani police have arrested the 37-year-old president of BJP ward number 33 after he allegedly molested a 19-year-old who stays near his office. She was looking for a job and the accused, Umesh Pande, who is a friend of her father, had promised to help her get it.

Officials said the girl's father used to sometimes send water and tea whenever Pande had guests. The girl used to address the accused as uncle. For the past few days, as her father was out of town, she used to take tea and water to the office of the accused. She had asked the accused if he could help her get a job, and he had assured her and her father to help.

On Saturday around 6.30 pm, the accused called her to his office on the pretext of the job. He then touched her inappropriately. She slapped him and shouted for help. When people staying nearby gathered, they called the police. She filed a complaint of molestation under Indian Penal code Section 354.

Police said the accused was arrested, and produced before court on Sunday. He was remanded in judicial custody said a police official from Malwani police station. BJP North Mumbai district president Vinod Shelar said, "When the incident came to my notice, I told the police to conduct a fair enquiry. But Pande is an active member and was doing good work in the area for the benefit of people. Due to political rivalry someone has tried to damage his and the party's image."

