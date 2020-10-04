Mumbai Crime: 37-year-old from Kutch arrested for allegedly stalking Malabar Hill doctor

The Mumbai Police arrested a man from Gujarat's Kutch for allegedly stalking a Malabar Hill doctor since February. Police officials said that the accused identified as Nikhil Goswami (37) is a commerce graduate, and presently unemployed.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Goswami is separated from his wife and lives with his parents in Kutch. The victim lives with her family in the Malabar Hill area and works as a product manager at a private healthcare company. In her complaint, the victim said that on February 20, this year, she had gone for a music concert in Todi Mill, Lower Parel where she first met Goswami in a restaurant.

The woman said that on his insistence, she had given him her visiting card. Post this, Goswami sent her requests on social media and befriended her. "He would regularly call her and text her, asking her to come with him on dinner. The complainant then blocked him. Goswami later tried meeting her at her workplace located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). However, she refused to meet him," a police officer from Malabar Hill police station said.

In February, the accused sent flowers at the victim's office and then texted her again. When the complainant stopped responding to his calls and messages, the accused somehow managed to get her closed friend's number and started texting her asking about the complainant’s whereabouts. Her friend informed the complainant about it.

After this, the doctor approached Malabar Hill police station and lodged an FIR. However, before the police could make any headway the COVID-19 enforced nationwide lockdown was imposed. During the lockdown, the accused tried to contact her again, and around a week ago, he contacted her friend asking her about the complainant, a police officer said.

After the lockdown guidelines were eased, the police intensified their hunt for the accused and learnt that he is holed up in Kutch, Gujarat. A team from Mumbai Police visited Kutch, nabbed the accused and brought him to Mumbai on Thursday. The accused was then placed under the arrest by the police, who charged him with section 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code.

On Friday, the accused was produced before a court and was remanded into judicial custody up to October 8.

