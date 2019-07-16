Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old woman found murdered in field at Virar

crime

The body was identified as that of one, Anita Madke, 40, resident of Saivan village in Mandvi area, Virar. She went missing since Tuesday afternoon

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, the Virar police have recovered a dead body of 40-year-old lady farmer, who was allegedly found murdered in the field on Tuesday night.

According to the police sources, the deceased woman, identified as Anita Madke, 40, is a resident of Saivan village in Mandvi area, Virar. The deceased, who is a farmer by profession went to put fertilizer to the crops in her field on Tuesday afternoon.

When Anita did not return home, her family began searching for her. Upon reaching the field, they found her dead body with multiple injuries.

Her family immediately informed the police who rushed the spot and after conducting the Panchanama sent the body for autopsy to the local government hospital. The Virar police have registered an FIR against an unknown person and have begun the investigation.

In a similar incident, the dead body of a male was found in the swamps of KanjurMarg (E). Residents noticed the body and immediately informed the local cops about it. The body was found in the swamps in Karve Nagar. The Kanjurmarg cops had later arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, the Fire Brigade was brought in to fish out the body.

The body was identified as that of one, Nilesh Thorat, 28, resident of Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli. He went missing since Tuesday evening. His family has also identified his body. It was then taken for a post mortem in Rajawadi hospital, Ghatkopar. The reason for his death is yet to ascertain.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates