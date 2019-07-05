Mumbai Crime: Man's body found in swamps at Kanjurmarg

crime

The body was identified as that of one, Nilesh Thorat, 28, resident of Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli. He went missing since Tuesday evening

Representational Pic

In a shocking incident, the body of a male was found in the swamps of KanjurMarg (E) on the evening of Thursday.

Residents noticed the body and immediately informed the local cops about it. The body was found in the swamps in Karve Nagar. The Kanjurmarg cops had later arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, the Fire Brigade was brought in to fish out the body.

The body was identified as that of one, Nilesh Thorat, 28, resident of Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli. He went missing since Tuesday evening. His family has also identified his body. It was then taken for a post mortem in Rajawadi hospital, Ghatkopar. The reason for his death is yet to ascertain.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates