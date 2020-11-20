Mumbai Crime: 43-year-old man arrested for impersonating cop, extortion in Wadala

The Wadala police arrested a 43-year-old man for posing as a policeman and extorting money from a truck driver. The alleged incident took place on November 11, when complainant Dilip Kumar and one Vijay Chauhan were transporting iron rods in a truck from Wadkhal village in Pen of Raigarh district to Sewri area.

"Around 1 am, when we were approaching the Shanti Nagar signal in Wadala, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle accosted our truck and signaled us to stop. I panicked and slowed down the truck," Kumar said in his complaint.

However, when the duo got off the vehicle, the two accused, who claimed to be policemen, started abusing the complainant. "The accused then took out a knife and threatened to harm them. The duo also demanded money from them," a Wadala police officer said.

At the same time, a police van on patrolling duty happened to pass the spot. "We raised an alarm and signaled them to come. While they were approaching us, the two accused tried to flee," the complainant said. However, one of the two accused was nabbed by the police and taken to the police station.

According to a report in Indian Express, the accused, identified as Mohammad Nizam Sheikh, was arrested. The police also seized the knife that the accused allegedly used to threaten the truck driver.

Senior police inspector Shahaji Shinde said, "We are checking whether the accused is a history-sheeter and the hunt to locate his accomplice is on."

