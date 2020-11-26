Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.40 crore

A 46-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested by Azad Maidan unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police for possessing 350 gram of mephedrone worth Rs 1.40 crore.

The accused Godvin Egviebo is a cloth merchant in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. He was in Colaba on Wednesday to peddle drugs when he was arrested.

"Our informer had given us a tip about Egviebo. We laid a trap near Freni Villa, Henari Road in Colaba on November 25 and arrested him. We have recovered 350-gram meow meow drugs worth Rs 1.40 crore from his possession," said an officer privy to the investigation.

Egviebo is a native of Inugu state of Nigeria, the officer added.

The ANC team of 10 police personnel was led by inspector Dattatray Masvekar, who was reporting to Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

Egviebo has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and Foreigner Act. He will be produced before the court on Thursday and police remand will be sought.

