Mumbai: 'Rave parties may become COVID-19 super-spreaders', say cops

Despite efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down on the drug nexus in the city, peddlers seem to be undeterred as rave parties are on the rise. According to the Crime Branch, organisers lure people through anonymous profiles on Instagram and disclose the venue and timings of the parties at the last moment to dodge the cops."

Sleuths of the cyber cell and Mumbai police are keeping a close watch on social media and also on the areas where such parties are likely to be held around New Year and Christmas because even if a single attendee turns out to be COVID positive, it would lead to a major spread of the virus.

'Easy to convince'

A senior crime branch officer said, "Since all the hotels and restaurants were shut over the past couple of months, they have incurred heavy losses. So, it must be very easy for the organisers to convince the owners to allow such parties at their properties at low cost."



When asked why the organisers disclosed details about the venue and timings at the last moment, another officer said, "They (organisers) want to dodge the police. They conduct background checks of those willing to attend the parties and allow them entry only after they are sure that the attendees won't inform the cops."

"A few days ago there was a rave party in Andheri, but by the time our team reached there, the party was over and everybody had left. We have learnt that the organisers lure the youth with special offers, which include providing drugs like mephedrone, LSD blots and high-quality ganja," the officer said.

'Serious offence'

He further added, "Organising rave parties is a serious offence and also it's being done at the time of a pandemic. If one person at the party is COVID positive, then the whole event will become a super-spreader of the deadly virus. But people are not serious and the number of rave parties in the city is on the rise. All units of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) have been asked to keep a close watch in their areas. The organisers are desperate to throw rave parties because they make a lot of profit."

Despite heavy crackdown by the ANC of Mumbai police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), drugs continued to be supplied across the city. Sources said that peddlers make smaller packets of narcotic substances to easily push it among consumers and dodge the cops. Sources from the western suburbs told mid-day that the agencies were also keeping a close watch on pan shops in Andheri, Lokhandwala, Versova, Bandra, Oshiwara, SantaCruz, where the shopkeepers often sell ganja to some trustworthy buyers.

