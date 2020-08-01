Mumbai Crime: 48-year-old real estate developer shot dead in Kalyan

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A 48-year-old real estate developer was allegedly shot dead by two persons over business rivalry in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. Jinesh Thakkar was gunned down by two men near a housing complex late on Friday night, the station house officer of Mahatma Phule police station said.

The victim sustained four bullet wounds and died on the spot, he said, adding that business rivalry may have been a motive for the killing.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act have been registered in this regard and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever