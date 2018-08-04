Mumbai Crime: 5 circulating child porn videos held, more arrests likely

crime

The incident came to light when a Bhayander resident lodged a complaint, alleging he was being sent porn videos on WhatsApp

Representational Image

The Navghar police of Bhayander East have busted a gang and arrested five youths who were allegedly circulating child pornography videos and pictures on WhatsApp groups.

The incident came to light when a Bhayander resident lodged a complaint, alleging he was being sent porn videos on WhatsApp. Yesterday, police held an accused in Bhayander and four in Vasai, Virar and Mumbai.

Investigation has revealed that the porn clips were sent from the WhatsApp group 'BB, Bad Boy's XXXXX' which had been adding users throughout India. There were four such groups with each having nearly 220 members. Around 40 members were from Maharashtra, besides the five arrested, all of whom are aged between 18 and 25. An officer said, "We have sent a team to Nashik to arrest several more. The five we arrested are all youngsters — some students and others working in private firms."

"They have been booked and arrested under section 67(b) of the IT Act and remanded in police custody," said Atul Kulkarni, deputy superintendent, Bhayander division.

