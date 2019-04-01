Mumbai Crime: 55-year-old absconder arrested after 28 years in Jogeshwari

crime

A 55-year-old Jogeshwari resident, who was booked in 1991 for allegedly demanding Rs 5,000 as extortion from a CD shop owner, was finally arrested in 2019 by the Mumbai crime branch. The arrested accused identified as Vivek alias Vicky Rukaiya was 28 years of age when he was booked. The accused was staying in Bhayandar along with his family.

According to our sources, when the case was registered in 1991, the accused regularly visited court for proceedings but later on began to avoid them. Upon investigation, Jogeshwari police learned that the accused was absconding, after which they sent a search party to locate him but failed in their task.

Inspector Arun Pokharkar claims that the name mentioned in the police records and personal identity card has a few differences, due to which police failed to track the individual. Moreover, the accused, Vicky, also changed his appearance which further made it difficult to track him.

"After we found out his location in Bhayandar-based Hanuman Nagar, we deployed our team there. The action was taken after keeping an eye on him for three days. We also found his current contact details through which we got information on his relatives. Upon cross-verifying his identity, we learned that the accused is the same person who stayed in Jogeshwari in 1991," said an officer aware of the matter.

Following the verification process, DCP Akbar Pathan instructed his team to arrest the absconding accused and bring him to the unit. Police began interrogating Vicky, who was not aware as to what case has been registered against him. The accused was later handed over to the Jogeshwari Police to complete the further formality.

