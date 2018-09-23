Mumbai Crime: 59-year-old man beaten to death for using public toilet for longer

crime

Fulchand Yadav was assaulted after he refused to vacate the loo immediately and took longer to use the public toilet

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident that took place in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, a 59-year-old man was beaten to death after a fight broke out for using a public toilet for a little longer. The elderly man was killed in a spat over using the public for a longer time. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

As reported in Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place on September 19, in the Sangam Nagar area located in Wadala East. The accused was identified as Shakir Ali Shaikh (34) who had an argument with Yadav when he used the public toilet for a little longer. When the locals intervened and prevented the altercation the two left the argument and left from there. Later, when Yadav was walking back home, Shaikh attacked him and hit him until Yadav fell into a nullah.

After the local residents took notice of the fact that Yadav had fallen into the nullah, they rushed to his aid and immediately took him to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Wadala TT police have arrested the accused and have registered a case.

A police officer from Wadala police station was quoted saying, "Yadav worked with a transport company and offered driving lessons. We have registered a case and arrested the accused."

