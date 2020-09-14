Mumbai Crime: 59-year-old man sexually assaults 5-year-old girl in Dharavi, held

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a 59-year-old man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at Dharavi. The incident came to light when the victim revealed her ordeal to her mother.

In her complaint, the victim's mother said, "On Friday noon, the neighbour called her daughter at his home where he gave her Rs 10 and asked her to keep quiet and then he sexually assaulted her."

The minor revealed the incident when her mother questioned the girl about the money which she had with her, reports Hindustan Times.

After the alleged incident, the mother approached the Dharavi police and filed a complaint against the accused.

An officer from Dharavi police station said that a case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (punishment for rape) of Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused has been arrested.

