Mumbai Crime: 7-month-old baby boy dumped in Boisar pond

In a tragic incident, the body of a seven month-old baby boy was found floating in a pond in Boisar. The discovery was made on Saturday confirmed the Boisar MIDC police.

A case has been filed under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code for the concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body. While the investigations are currently being conducted against unknown persons, the police are searching nearby health centres and villages for information into the case.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes police sub-inspector Somnath Kadam of Boisar MIDC police station, as having stated, "We received a tip-off from locals that the body was seen floating in the pond and the baby had its umbilical cord still attached to its body. Our men retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. Its report is awaited." Kadam is also reported to have added that there was a possibility that the birth may have taken place outside the Palghar district.

