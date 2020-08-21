Mumbai Crime: 9 get life term for killing man after his dog took cricket ball

A Bhandup man was hacked to death by a mob in 2015 after his dog snatched a cricket ball from them and bit one person when they tried to retrieve it. A sessions court on Thursday convicted nine men associated with the crime and awarded them life sentence.

The victim, identified as Anil, had taken his dog Kiwi for a walk when a fight broke out between him and a man playing cricket. The attacker was identified as Sorabh, according to a report in Times of India.

In 2015, the victim's wife Priya had told the court that her husband left home at 10:30 am and was brought back home at around 10:30 pm by his sister and friends in an inebriated state. Earlier in the evening, their friend Yogesh told her that Anil got into a fight with some boys from Matoshri Mitra Mandal.

While walking past them, Kiwi caught their ball in her mouth and refused to let it go when Sorabh tried to snatch it. She also bit him and this led to a fight between the two men, during which Sorabh threatened to cut Kiwi's legs.

At around 2 am, a mob of 10-12 men showed up at their home with weapons and started pelting stones. Priya was able to escape with their two minor daughters but the mob attacked Anil and repeatedly stabbed him until he fell unconscious. The neighbours couldn't come to rescue them out of fear.

After the mob left, Anil was taken to the hospital but was declared dead. He had suffered injuries in some of the vital parts, including the chest and abdomen.

Twenty-six witnesses, including the victim's wife, had recorded their statement. On Thursday, nine men - Sameer Chavan (26), Gautam Ghadge (30), Sagar Gavas (31), Sameer Kadam (31), Ravindra Wanare (27), Sourabh Khopade (23), Vishal Parad (26), Sachin Hatpale (28) and Vishwasdeep Naik (25) were sentenced for life on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Three men who were out on bail were produced in person, while those in jail were produced via video call.

