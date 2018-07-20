Mumbai Crime: Absconding gangster of Arun Gawli gang arrested

Suresh Upadhyay (45), a native of Uttar Pradesh, had three murder cases registered against him -- two in suburban Bhandup and one at Ulhasnagar in Thane district

Representational Image

An alleged member of the Arun Gawli gang, absconding since 1995, was nabbed by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district on Friday. Suresh Upadhyay (45), a native of Uttar Pradesh, had three murder cases registered against him -- two in suburban Bhandup and one at Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

Upadhyay, who allegedly worked for gangster Arun Gawli, also faced an attempt to murder case, registered at the Bhandup police station in 1995, and was on bail, said a police release.

In 1995 he stopped appearing for court hearings and was absconding ever since. He was in hiding in Kalyan town where he was working in a factory all these years, a police official said.

He was nabbed following a tip-off, the official added.

