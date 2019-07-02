Aditya Pancholi granted anticipatory bail by Dindoshi sessions court

crime

Soon after Mumbai Police had filed an FIR under charges of rape against Aditya Pancholi, the actor had said that he was "falsely implicated in this case."

On Tuesday, the Dindoshi sessions granted interim relief to actor Aditya Pancholi till July 19, in a rape case filed against him by a top Bollywood actress. Aditya's lawyer Prashant Patil confirmed the same and said, "The court has accepted our application of anticipatory bail and same has been granted."

While arguing before the court, Pancholi's lawyer mentioned as to why the actress was quite on the issue for almost 15 years? and the FIR was registered day after she was summoned by a magistrate court in a criminal defamation case, thus there is no base in the case of the prosecution, and the case has been filed with malafide intentions.

Last week, the Versova Police on June 27, registered an FIR against actor Aditya Pancholi under section 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), 384 (punishment for extortion), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

The Versova Police had recorded Pancholi's statement on May 12, 2019, after receiving a complaint first from actresses sister on email. In the meanwhile, actor Aditya Pancholi has denied all allegations and has submitted a video footage to Versova Police where the actresses lawyer can be heard talking about a rape case on actresses behalf if he didn't withdraw defamation complaint against her.

"I am being falsely implicated in this case. I have all the evidence and video in this case. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. If they will call me for my statement, then I will cooperate. I am ready for investigation. I knew that a case will be registered against me. I am not going anywhere. The police have not approached me after the FIR was registered," Pancholi told ANI over the phone.

