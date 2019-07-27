Mumbai Crime: Alert staff of shop catches thieving mother-daughter in Borivli

crime

A mother-daughter duo were arrested on Thursday by the Borivali police for theft. The arrest was possible due to the alert staff of a shop, which they had robbed a month-and-a-half back, and had entered to target again. Sweety Kaur Joginder Singh Bhurji, 32, and Harjeet Kaur Joginder Singh Bhurji, 62, were caught by the staff of Lenskart opposite Moksh Plaza in Borivali West.

A police official told mid-day that the mother-daughter duo, residents of Dahisar, had been on a stealing spree for over a month in suburban shops. "The duo would enter a shop, one of them would keep a staff member engaged in conversation, while the other would discreetly pocket expensive items. They would then flee," the officer said.

Lankesh Vaibhav Sakpal, the shop owner, was alarmed when he noticed that four expensive sunglasses, each costing Rs 4,000, were missing a month-and-a-half back. "When Sakpal checked the CCTV footage in the shop, he saw two women stealing them. He called his staff members and neighbouring shop owners and asked them to inform him if the women came back," a police official said.

The women entered Sakpal's shop again on Thursday afternoon and the alert staff members nabbed them and handed them over to Borivali police. "We have booked them under section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The duo was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate court that sent them in police remand till July 29," said Senior Inspector Lakshman Dumbre of the Borivali police station.

