Mumbai Crime: Anti-drug police nab Nigerian professor with 10 gm cocaine

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested a Nigerian professor from Nalasopara and found him in possession of "intermediate quantity" of cocaine. NCB officers said the Mumbai team received an intelligence input based on which they conducted a raid in Nalasopara and arrested Nwagwu Princewill Chika. They recovered 10.2 gm of cocaine and 1 blot of LSD from his possession.

"He has been arrested and will be produced before the court. He has some high profile links that we are probing," said Samir Wankhede, NCB zonal director.

The agency also found that Chika is a graduate of Imo State University in Owerri, Nigeria, and used to teach about the functioning of the government. He had come to India in 2017 on a tourist visa, which expired in 2018. He continued to stay here and even learnt the Hindi language.

"He is not cooperating with us and not sharing the passwords of his electronic gadgets," an officer privy to the investigation said. The NCB differentiates the quantity of drugs or banned substances in three levels - small, intermediate and commercial.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news