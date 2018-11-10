Mumbai Crime: Army officer arrested for harassing wife in Dombivli

crime

Serving as captain in the Indian Army, the officer has also been accused of threatening his wife and cheating other women out of money

Officers of the Ram Nagar police in Dombivli arrested an Indian Army captain from Pune after his wife filed a complaint of blackmail and harassment against him on Thursday. She has also accused him of threatening her.

Identified as Prashant More, the 30-year-old captain got married to the woman in 2015. "The complainant said that More has been torturing her ever since and even beat her occasionally. The woman also has proof against his extramarital affairs. She said that he had also financially cheated some women earlier."

A few months ago, the victim received a phone call from another woman along with some messages — conversations of her husband with her — that pointed to his extra-marital relationship. "When confronted, the captain allegedly beat her up, and took some intimate pictures of her," the police said, adding, "He also threatened her not to tell anyone about it or he would make the pictures public."

"The accused is a serving army officer," said senior police inspector V M Pawar of Ram Nagar police station. "Our team submitted a letter to the army officials in Pune and arrested him after producing an arrest warrant. The Kalyan Court has rejected his bail application and given him two days in police custody. We have seized his phone and are investigating further," Pawar said.

