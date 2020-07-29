Mumbai Crime: Aspiring model alleges rape, jeweller arrested

The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 45-year-old jeweller from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman. The aspiring model alleged that the accused raped her at her friend's flat last week while she was under the influence of alcohol.

The accused, identified as Rahul Johri, was arrested by Amboli Police on Friday. He was remanded in police custody till Tuesday. Alleging foul play, Johri said that he has been wrongly framed. The accused has a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district, reports Mumbai Mirror.

A police official said that the woman, an aspiring model, was trying to get a break in the film industry and had visited Bhopal in mid-July where she met Johri and bought two ornaments from his shop. The woman told the police that she asked Johri to visit Mumbai in order to expand his business as she knew people who might want to buy jewellery.

Johri arrived in the city on July 23 with a few orders and met the model at her friend's flat in Andheri, a police officer said. In her complaint to the Amboli police, the woman alleged that after showing her the ornaments, Johri raped her when her friend was out and she was under the influence of alcohol.

She further said that Johri threatened to jump from the 12th floor flat when she regained consciousness. It was then her friend called the police.

