Mumbai Crime: ATM loader nabbed for stealing a year after crime

crime

The accused worked as a loader in the logistics company and had access to passwords used to open ATMs. The company had zeroed down on him, and he had confessed to stealing the money, but ran away

Shailesh Kawale was staying at Chembur

Mata Ramabai Ambedkar police on December 1 arrested a 28-year-old for allegedly stealing '5.82 lakh from a logistics company, while facilitating cash transfers to ATMs in South Mumbai in 2017. The accused was identified as Shailesh Kawale, a resident of Byculla. Kawale worked as a loader in the logistics company and had access to passwords used to open ATMs. The company had zeroed down on him, and he had confessed to stealing the money, but ran away.

The logistics company works for various banks facilitating the loading of cash in ATMs. Kawale and another person were in charge of cash. In October 2017, banks noticed the money they shared with the logistics company and the money withdrawn from two ATMs at Fort was not tallying. They informed the logistics company. "The company realised the culprit was Kawale, and asked him to meet one of their officers in Central Mumbai. He arrived with his mother and admitted to taking the money, and assured to return it in couple of days, said police.

"But he did not return and left home too," said another officer. The company registered an offence with MRA police under IPC Sections 408 and 420. Police traced him to Chembur. "On the night of December 1, when he visited his Byculla home, we nabbed him. A court remanded him in police custody till December 5," added the officer. "We are questioning him about the money he stole," said Sanjay Kamble, senior inspector, MRA police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates