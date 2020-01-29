Mumbai Crime: Auto driver held for unzipping pants, flashing woman

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested by Khar police station for allegedly molesting a Bandra-based fiction writer. Police said the accused stopped the auto and unzipped his pants, flashed her and sped off.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar Yadav, is a resident of Gazdar Bandh in Santacruz. The victim boarded the auto from Santacruz East and flashed her after dropping her off.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 23 around 6.30 am. The woman said the auto driver kept staring at her through the mirror in front of him. When he flashed her as she got off the auto, the woman shouted loudly for help causing Yadav to flee.

An officer said, "The woman managed to capture the photo of the auto. With the help of the RTO office, we found the auto registration number and address of the accused."

"We have registered an FIR against the auto driver under Sections IPC 354 (a) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 ( intending to insult the modesty of a woman by uttering any word, making any sound or gesture). He is in jail custody," the officer said.

