Mumbai Crime: Avinash Solanki's killer claims he has no memory of committing the crime

Accused Nilesh Shukla admits to fighting with and killing police informer Avinash Solanki during a drunken evening, but claims to have no memory of why he committed the crime

(From left) Vanshbahadur Singh alias Jagga and Nilesh Shukla, Ankit Dubey alias Munna were held on Saturday. Pics/Sameer Markande

Was it a drunken brawl that led to police informer Avinash Solanki's death? His alleged killer and 'friend' Nilesh Shukla says he doesn't remember. Without showing any sign of remorse after being arrested by the MIDC police on Saturday, Shukla, 38, admitted to murdering his pal, but claimed to have no memory of what led him to commit the crime.

Prime accused Shukla was arrested from Lucknow along with his driver Vanshbahadur Singh alias Jagga, 48, while the third suspect, Shukla's bodyguard Ankit Dubey alias Munna, 19, was arrested from Nalasopara. Shukla owned a pharmaceutical company that manufactures viagra and liver ailment drugs. He and Solanki became friends after the latter got him arrested in a narcotics case in 2008. They'd often meet for drinks. During interrogation, Shukla told cops that he is unclear of his motive behind committing the crime.

Eyeing wife and girlfriend

He said that he was in an inebriated condition when the two broke into an argument. Shukla was upset with Solanki as he suspected him to be interested in his wife and girlfriend, and because Solanki would keep demanding money from Shukla every now and then.

On the fateful night of August 17, Shukla, Solanki, Jagga and Munna had gathered at Shukla's office for their usual get together. They were also expecting bar dancers to join them for the evening.

A source from police station said this murder could have been committed in the heat of the moment, as both were highly inebriated. The source added that cops had earlier recovered four alcohol glasses from the incident spot, which belonged to Solanki and Shukla, who were having whiskey-tequila cocktail. When cops contacted the two girls who were supposed to come, they learnt that the duo never ended up making it to the party as several calls to contact Solanki around 10.15 pm went unanswered.

Solanki had possibly been killed by then, while Shukla, Jagga and Munna had escaped. Shukla first went home after the murder, in blood-stained clothes. His mother, wife and child were so shocked seeing him that way that they locked themselves in the bedroom. Shukla changed his clothes and left with Jagga. The duo went to Haridwar, Nainital, Nepal and finally settled in Lucknow.

Since Shukla was the prime suspect in the case, cops blocked his and Munna's bank accounts. Whenever they tried to make any transaction through their debit cards, the police received a notification about their current location.

Busted in Lucknow

Upon receiving a tip-off about Shukla's location, the police busted a hotel in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, and arrested Shukla and Jagga. After their arrest, they revealed Munna's location in Nalasopara. Zone X DCP Navinchandra Reddy said, "The motive behind the murder is still unclear. Shukla used a hammer for murder, but we are yet to recover it. We're also looking for Shukla's blood-stained clothes and Solanki's mobile phone."

The source further said cops had suspected that Shukla had taken the DVR from his office along with him. However, he told the cops that it was given for repairs seven days before the murder.

The trio have been charged under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and produced before the court on Sunday, from where they were remanded in police custody till September 1.

