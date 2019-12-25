Mumbai Crime: Bail rejected for those who stripped and paraded Navi Mumbai nurse

The survivor is still undergoing treatment at the hospital for severe injuries to her private parts. File pic

The Dhule Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of the four accused in Navi Mumbai nurse assault case. The victim’s lawyer, advocate Dilip Patil, in his argument, told the court about the trauma the victim was undergoing and her resultant demand for euthanasia. “I produced a copy of mid-day to inform the court about the trauma she suffered.”

She is still undergoing treatment at the hospital for severe injuries to her private parts. The court has considered all our arguments and rejected the anticipatory bail application of the accused,” Patil said.

The four accused — Satish Deore, his wife Ujwala Deore, Narendra Deore and his wife Varsha Deore — have been named in the FIR as the conspirators of the entire incident of December 12. The survivor, a Navi Mumbai resident, was dragged out of her residence in Dhule and her clothes were torn by a group of people after which she was paraded partially naked in the village for more than a kilometre. The survivor has a house on the premises of C D Deore High School and is related to the four accused. The entire incident allegedly stemmed from a property dispute within the family over the school land.

ZP officer demands action

The Dhule police have added section 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) in the case. "But only two arrests have been made in the case so far," Patil told mid-day.

Education officer of Dhule Zilla Parishad has written to C D Deore High School demanding action against the four accused including Satish Deore who was the principal of the school.

The incident

The victim had visited her hometown to attend a relative’s wedding earlier this month when she was alone at home. Around 30 to 40 people visited her home and began beating the domestic help, the victim’s daughter told mid-day. The victim too was attacked by the mob, her clothes torn and her private parts targetted. A group of women, too, joined the men in parading the victim, the daughter said.

