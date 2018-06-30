Mumbai Crime: Bandra restaurant owner thrashes rickshaw driver

An FIR has been registered and the police are looking for the owner of the restaurant, whose name they did not reveal

Rickshaw driver Sagir Tamboli shows his injuries and his bloodied handkerchief

An autorickshaw driver has alleged that he was assaulted by a man who claimed to be the owner of Sigdi Restaurant in Bandra, and two of his associates. An FIR has been registered and the police are looking for the owner of the restaurant, whose name they did not reveal.

Autorickshaw driver Sagir Tamboli, 39, said early on Thursday a middle-aged man hired his vehicle outside Panvel railway station for Bandra West for Rs 900. Tamboli took the old Mumbai-Pune highway and arrived at Sigdi Restaurant at around 3 am.

Abused rickshaw drivers

Tamboli said throughout the journey, the alleged accused kept consuming alcohol, and abused rickshaw drivers in general. He also told Tamboli that he owned a restaurant. When they arrived at Sigdi, the accused went in and came out with two other people. Tamboli claimed he also carried a wooden stick. The three of them got into the auto and he was guided to the accused’s residence at 21st Road, Khar. Tamboli said when they reached, instead of paying him, the three accused started assaulting and abusing him. He sustained injuries but managed to escape.

Tamboli then approached Maharashtra Shiv Vahtuk Sena’s president Haji Arafat Shaikh, who asked a member, Imran Pawar to accompany Tamboli to Khar police station, where they registered an FIR against the three people. A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (common intention). Shaikh said, "We expect prompt action against all three accused, and if the police fail to do so, we will stop all auto operations in Mumbai and Panvel."

mid-day tried to contact the owner of Sigdi Restaurant but could not connect to him, however, a staff member claimed the incident was not true.

Restaurant owner in hiding

Senior inspector of Khar police station, Sanjay More said, "As per the complaint, the victim alleged that the accused is the owner of Sigdi Restaurant. The investigation has begun, the alleged accused is hiding, but we are scanning all the places where he could be found."

Tamboli said, "I am a poor man and have seven dependents. This incident has shaken me, as I was assaulted for no fault of mine. I was not only denied my hard earned money but thrashed.” He was treated at the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra.

